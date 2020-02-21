Listen to Alanis Morissette’s moving new ballad ‘Smiling’

Alanis Morissette has shared ‘Smiling’, the new single from her forthcoming album ‘Such Pretty Forks in the Road’.

‘Smiling’ is the opener of the Canadian singer’s new record and follows her comeback single ‘Reasons I Drink’.

Co-written with Michael Farrell and produced by Alex Hope, the single features in the singer’s ‘Jagged Little Pill’ Broadway show.

‘Such Pretty Forks in the Road’, is Morissette’s first album since 2012’s ‘Havoc and Bright Lights’. It’s released on May 1.

The multiple Grammy award-winning singer revealed details of a world tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of her landmark album ‘Jagged Pill’ last month, with shows kicking off with support from Garbage and Liz Phair on June 2 in Portland, Oregon.

Earlier today (February 21) Morissette announced a series of UK and Ireland dates as part of her tour with dates in London, Birmingham, Dublin and Manchester in the autumn (support from Liz Phair).

The shows include a date at London’s O2 Arena on September 28. Tickets go on general sale from 9am on Friday, February 28.

She has also lined up a one-off acoustic performance of her 1995 album at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on March 4.