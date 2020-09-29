Alfie Templeman shares new single ‘Forever Isn’t Long Enough’

Alfie Templeman has shared latest single ‘Forever Isn’t Long Enough’, a groove-heavy bop that sees the Bedfordshire musician meditate on the ephemeral nature of time.

The track arrives alongside a colourful, Thomas Davies-directed music video. Watch that below:

“Some days I can’t stop thinking about how short life is and how you only have so much time to spend with the ones you love. Honestly I’ve made so many songs with the titles ‘Forever Isn’t Long Enough’ but this one felt the most meaningful,” commented the 17-year-old songwriter in a statement.

“I’m still way too young to give anyone life advice but this track to me is about how I’ve noticed that the further away you are from your memories, the closer they are to your heart.”

‘Forever Isn’t Long Enough’ arrives just months after Templeman released latest EP ‘Happiness in Liquid Form’ back in July.

In a four-star review, NME called ‘Happiness in Liquid Form’ an “eclectic and poptastic EP” that sees Templeman “sounding bigger, bolder and brighter”.

“Ultimately, there is something encouraging about Templeman’s growing comfort in taking risks, and his confident approach to genre-hopping is something to be revered. ‘Happiness In Liquid Form’ proves that while he is still growing rapidly as an artist, this is truly indie pop’s boy wonder at his striking best.”

Last month, Templeman appeared on Circa Waves‘ latest single ‘Lemonade’.