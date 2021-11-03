Listen to Alfie Templeman’s rousing new single ‘3D Feelings’

Alfie Templeman has shared his new single ‘3D Feelings’.

The track, the video for which you can view below, was produced by The Vaccines frontman Justin Young and Will Bloomfield.

“‘3D Feelings’ is about being reminded of your past self in different ways,” said the 18 year-old singer. “Whether it’s objects or people, these are all things we feel a deja vu experience from. We get reminded of feelings we once felt through them, and those feelings just hit you and can’t be controlled. It can be a comforting experience, or a painful one, but either way it takes you back immediately to that feeling you once felt and that can be so powerful.”

He continued: “The song came together so quickly as a fun jam between Will & I, the opening guitar lick was made up on the spot after we found a really nice chord progression for me to solo over. Justin then inspired me to write some really cool lyrics for this one, they flow so effortlessly and they’re really fun to sing.”

It follows the release of his debut mini-album, ‘Forever Isn’t Long Enough’, earlier this year.

NME gave the record four stars upon its release, praising it as “a bold display of self-confidence”.

It added: “On this mini-album, Templeman’s far-flung influences are brought together more fluently than before. And more importantly, he appears in the throws of continual creative reinventions; he has every reason to be feeling pretty confident with himself.”

Meanwhile, Templeman recently opened up about his mental health, saying he was diagnosed with depression and anxiety.

He is due to hit the road for a UK tour next March. You can see the full schedule below.

MARCH 2022

02 – The Cluny, Newcastle

03 – Saint Luke’s, Glasgow

04 – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

05 – Gorilla, Manchester

08 – Leadmill, Sheffield

09 – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

10 – O2 Institute, Birmingham

11 – Thekla, Bristol

12 – Patterns, Brighton

16 – O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London

18 – The Academy, Dublin