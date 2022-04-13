Listen to Alfie Templeman’s soaring new song ‘Colour Me Blue’

Alfie Templeman has today (April 13) shared a new song – listen to ‘Colour Me Blue’ below.

It’s taken from his upcoming debut album, ‘Mellow Moon’, which is set for release on May 27 via Chess Club Records/AWAL. It follows on from, ‘Leaving Today’, which arrived earlier this month, and the previously released cuts ‘Broken’ and ‘3D Feelings’, the latter of which was produced by Will Bloomfield and The Vaccines’ frontman Justin Young.

Speaking about the new track, which he co-produced with Kieran Shudall from Circa Waves, Templeman said: “‘Colour Me Blue’ is a love song about that wave rushing through you that you feel when you fall in love”.

Advertisement

Templeman is about to wrap up a run of shows across the UK and Europe, with festival slots at Brighton’s Great Escape, London’s Community Festival and Big Feastival still to come this year.

He also recently announced that he’ll be embarking on two headline appearances in Australia – his debut tour in the country – on June 14 in Sydney and June 16 in Melbourne.

He’ll also be supporting The Wombats on their Australian arena tour that same month. Tickets for both dates go on sale April 6, and will be available to purchase here.

Speaking about his new album to NME recently, Templeman said ‘Mellow Moon’ is a mix of “R&B, pop, folk and rock”, according to the 19-year-old, along with “crazy guitar solos but also little bits of jazz”.

Advertisement

“Everything I’ve been working towards for the past few years has led to this record but I think it’s great,” he told NME. “It’s basically everything that I’ve ever done, taken to a higher level.”