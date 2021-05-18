Listen to an extended snippet of Taylor Swift’s new ‘Wildest Dreams’ re-recording

An extended snippet of Taylor Swift‘s re-recording of her song ‘Wildest Dreams’ has appeared in a new trailer for the forthcoming, animated Dreamworks film Spirit Untamed.

On March 12, Swift shared a series of clips from an earlier trailer to her Instagram story with her new version of ‘Wildest Dreams’ playing in the background. Another trailer was released in April.

Now, a new video has arrived showing an extended look at the film and the new ‘Wildest Dreams’, originally taken from Swift’s fifth studio album, ‘1989’. Swift’s updated version of the song plays throughout the two-minute-long clip – watch that below.

It’s unclear when the full version of the re-recorded track will be released, though Spirit Untamed is set to premiere on June 4.

The new snippet of ‘Wildest Dreams’ arrives just over a month since Swift released ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’, a full re-recording of her 2008 album ‘Fearless’.

‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’ marked the first of Swift’s six studio albums she will re-record following a lengthy dispute over the rights to her first six records. Swift first announced plans to re-record her earlier material back in August 2019, after she lost the rights to much of her back catalogue to pop mogul Scooter Braun.

The talent manager made a $300 million acquisition of Swift’s former label Big Machine Records, with the deal incorporating ownership of Swift’s first six records. After the deal Swift called out Braun for “incessant, manipulative bullying,” and revealed she planned to re-record her work in order to regain control of her art.

Last month, it was revealed that Swift was back in the studio working on her next re-recorded album. It was unclear at the time which of her classic LPs she was drawing from.

Last week, Swift received the Global Icon Award at this year’s BRITs ceremony, which was held at London’s O2 Arena. In her acceptance speech, Swift paid tribute to NHS and key workers, thanked her British fans and addressed the “incredible new artists” in the crowd.

“I need you to hear me when I say that there is no career path that comes free of negativity,” she said. “If you’re being met with resistance, that probably means that you’re doing something new. If you’re experiencing turbulence or pressure, that probably means you’re rising.”

“And there might be times when you put your whole heart and soul into something, and it is met with cynicism or skepticism. You cannot let that crush you; you have to let it fuel you.”