Listen to an unreleased 1997 freestyle by The Notorious B.I.G.

A previously unreleased freestyle by The Notorious B.I.G. has been shared as part of a competition for aspiring rappers to secure studio time.

The rap, which Biggie performed during a 1997 on-air HOT97 radio interview, hears the star spit bars about his “unwavering love for ice-cold Pepsi”, a press release states.

Advertisement

The Brooklynite appeared on the show with original road DJ – DJ Enuff – who broadcasts on the station today. Alongside fellow native New Yorker, Cey Adams, DJ Enuff was pivotal in promoting Biggie’s early career that was cut short tragically in March 1997 after he was fatally shot.

In the freestyle, which has been animated by Antnamation [Ant Blue], Notorious B.I.G.’s rap rolls over illustrations of his Bed-Stuy neighbourhood in Brooklyn, the setting of some of the most iconic and memorable storylines from his life.

Some of these include: the 546 Address (lyrical reference from ‘Warning’), “Spread Love” sign in a Bodega window (lyrical reference from ‘Juicy’), and a St James Place and Fulton Sign (an area that’s now known as Christopher Wallace Way, titled after Biggie’s birth name).

In line with the freestyle, Pepsi is partnering with DJ Enuff and HOT97 to launch the Big Pepsi Freestyle Challenge – a contest for up and coming hip hop artists to showcase their talents.

The contest runs as follows: “The competition is a three winner-take-all rap battle judged by both the Hot 97 team and the public. Contestants must use an exclusive 60 second track that can be downloaded from Hot97.com/bigpepsi/ and include at least one lyrical reference to Pepsi in their submission.

Advertisement

“Entries can be submitted on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok or YouTube by tagging @Hot97 and #bigpepsifreestyle. Winners will be chosen by Hot 97’s DJ Enuff, DJ Kast One of the Ebro In The Morning team, and Loaded Lux will announce on the morning show one winner to receive 4 free nights of studio + recording time and 1 week of digital marketing support.”

In other news, Nas revealed earlier this year that he “got too high’ to complete a planned collaboration with the rapper.