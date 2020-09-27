Angel Olsen has shared a moody new cover of 1930s track ‘I’ll Be Seeing You’ – watch her version below.

The track was popularised with covers by Frank Sinatra, Billie Holiday and more.

“Working on some covers, some expected, some not,” Olsen wrote under a new Instagram video of the cover, which saw her bathed in shadow and playing solo at the piano.

“This one’s been close to the heart lately,” she added. Watch her cover of ‘I’ll Be Seeing You’ below.

The new cover version is the latest in a line of lockdown covers the singer has been sharing. Recently, Olsen shared a cover of George Harrison’s ‘Beware of Darkness’, as well as a version of Roxy Music’s ‘More Than This’ and her rendition of ‘Mr. Lonely’, as featured on the soundtrack for Miranda July’s forthcoming film Kajillionaire.

Last month, Angel Olsen shared new album ‘Whole New Mess’, a companion record to last year’s g ‘All Mirrors’ LP, featuring stripped-back versions of tracks from the last album.

Reviewing the album, NME wrote: “Now we’ve had almost a year to digest ‘All Mirrors’, here come the heart-worn originals, which see Olsen returning to the ragged, lo-fi feel of her early recordings, and with it a different kind of intimacy.

“Her first proper solo release since her 2012 debut ‘Half Way Home’ – with no backing band nor swish production – ‘Whole New Mess’ is the undiluted sound of Olsen not just baring her soul, but taking those first steps in figuring out how to feel better.