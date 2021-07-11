Annie has shared her unique take on The Jesus And Mary Chain‘s classic 1985 track ‘Just Like Honey’ as part of a new EP release.

The cover is due to appear on the Norwegian singer’s upcoming ‘Neon Nights EP’, her first release since last year’s ‘Dark Hearts’ album.

The EP will also include a cover of Patrick Swayze’s ‘She’s Like The Wind’, as well as last month’s Jake Shears collaboration ‘Neon Lights’.

Listen to Annie’s version of ‘Just Like Honey’ and check out the tracklist for the ‘Neon Nights EP’ below.

‘Neon Nights’ EP tracklist:

01. ‘Annie’s Love Theme’

02. ‘Neon Lights’ (feat. Jake Shears)

03. ‘Just Like Honey’

04. ‘She’s Like The Wind’

05. ‘April (Richard X Production)’

2020’s ‘Dark Hearts’ was Annie’s first new album in over a decade. Speaking about returning to music last year, the singer said: “I did a lot of recording while I was pregnant, puking while I was singing. Stefan had to go out to buy me liquorice, but I still managed to do some quite good vocals.”

She also called the record “the best album I’ve done so far,” adding: “All the tracks fit so perfectly together – the themes are right there.”

The Jesus and Mary Chain, meanwhile, confirmed they are suing Warner Music Group for copyright infringement last month, with the band seeking $2.5million (£1,771,825) in damages.

The lawsuit, filed in a California federal court, was brought by bandleaders Jim and William Reid. The brothers and their lawyer claim Warner is refusing to relinquish ownership of the band’s early catalogue, including seminal 1985 debut album ‘Psychocandy’, which features ‘Just Like Honey’.