Annie has shared a dreamy new song, ‘The Bomb’ – you can listen to it below.

It comes after the Norwegian pop star announced details last month (June 19) of her first new album in 11 years.

Titled ‘Dark Hearts’, Annie’s new album follows on from 2009’s ‘Don’t Stop’, and is set to be released on October 16.

Annie’s latest track has been produced by Sound of Arrows’ Stefan Storm. You can listen to ‘The Bomb’ here:

The first single from the album, ‘American Cars’, was released last month (June 19).

Speaking about that track, Annie said: “It was partly inspired by the David Cronenberg film Crash. It was 2pm and the only other people in the cinema were two old men, a mum and her screaming baby, and sixteen-year-old me. It was quite a strange experience.

“The film is about pushing it to the edge. When you’re looking for something dark you don’t necessarily know why you’re doing it. But you’re pushing the boundaries. You can fall, or almost fall, but you climb back.”

Annie also spoke how giving birth to two children in the time since her last album affected ‘Dark Hearts’, saying: “I did a lot of recording while I was pregnant, puking while I was singing. Stefan had to go out to buy me liquorice, but I still managed to do some quite good vocals.”

She goes on to call the record “the best album I’ve done so far. All the tracks fit so perfectly together – the themes are right there.”

Reviewing 2009’s ‘Don’t Stop’, NME wrote: “This is the story of the record that waited. In limbo since Annie’s split with Island Records last November, ‘Don’t Stop’ has been hanging around in various forms for almost a year.

“But, oh boy, was it worth the wait. Though production is split three ways between Xenomania, Paul Epworth and Timo Kaukolampi, the record is all Annie’s own.”