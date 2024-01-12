Listen to Annie Nightingale’s final shows for BBC Radio 1

Following news of her death, revisit Annie Nightingale’s final shows for BBC Radio 1.

The re-emergence of her previous shows for the radio station comes following news of the broadcasting legend’s death, which was shared earlier today (January 12) in a statement by her family. She was aged 83.

“Annie was a pioneer, trailblazer and an inspiration to many. Her impulse to share that enthusiasm with audiences remained undimmed after six decades of broadcasting on BBC TV and radio globally,” the message read.

“Never underestimate the role model she became. Breaking down doors by refusing to bow down to sexual prejudice and male fear gave encouragement to generations of young women who, like Annie, only wanted to tell you about an amazing tune they had just heard.”

Now, to celebrate her time on the air, fans have been revisiting her final shows for BBC Radio 1, which she shared just before Christmas.

The last two broadcasts by the iconic radio presenter and DJ were presented as part of her long-running Annie Nightingale Presents… series, and saw her take listeners through some of her top music mixes of 2023.

Split into three segments, the final episodes were aired throughout last month, and featured a variety of guests sitting in including London Grammar’s Dot Major, Good Times Ahead (fka GTA), Dimitri Vegas, Like Mike and Dillon Francis. The likes of Steve Aoki and Deadmau5 also sat in for subsequent episodes.

“Hey, hi, hello, it’s Annie Nightingale, thank you for joining me. I hope your bells are a-ding-a-ling and you’re about to enjoy celebrating some of the best music mixes of 2023,” she told listeners at the beginning of what would be her final show (December 19). She also teased that she insists she’d “be the last to keep you partying all the way until Christmas”.

For the episode, she played tracks including ‘Mexico’ by Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Ne-Yo and Danna Paola, ‘Bootybuster’ by D. Diggler, ‘One Day’ by Martin Jensen and Fast Boy, and ‘Work’ by Pupa Nas, Kevin McKay and Denise Belfon.

For the final instalment, she was also joined by Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, who sat in for the show and thanked Nightingale for letting them take part in the episode. “I love introducing them,” she said, playing the former’s song ‘The Drop’ – which featured David Guetta and Nicole Scherzinger and sampled the theme song of hit HBO show The White Lotus – “This is a cracking mix… this one’s from earlier on this year”.

Elsewhere, she shared the anecdote of how Vegas once had his shoes stolen by a member of the audience when he went crowd surfing, and welcomed producer and DJ Dillon Francis as a guest.

Find both episodes in full here and here.

Following news of her death earlier today, Nightingale’s family explained that the “pioneer” DJ died peacefully in her home after battling with “a short illness”. Tributes for the broadcasting legend began emerging immediately online.

“I’m deeply saddened by Annie’s passing and our thoughts are with her family, many friends and the whole of Radio 1,” said Tim Davie, BBC Director-General.

“Annie was a uniquely gifted broadcaster who blessed us with her love of music and passion for journalism, for over 50 years. As well as being a trailblazer for new music, she was a champion for female broadcasters, supporting and encouraging other women to enter the industry.”

Aled Haydn Jones, Head Of BBC Radio 1, added: “All of us at Radio 1 are devastated to lose Annie, our thoughts are with her family and friends.

“Annie was a world class DJ, broadcaster and journalist, and throughout her entire career was a champion of new music and new artists. She was the first female DJ on Radio 1 and over her 50 years on the station was a pioneer for women in the industry and in dance music.”

BBC DJs Zoe Ball, Greg James, Lauren Laverne and Jo Whiley have also paid tribute online. “My hero. My inspiration,” the latter wrote on Instagram Stories. “Thank you for it all Annie. Cool as fuck to the end.”

Nightingale was BBC Radio 1’s longest-serving host, having joined the station back in 1970. From then, she remained the only female DJ on the schedule for a 12-year period. In 2002, she was given an MBE for services to radio broadcasting, before being appointed CBE in 2020. She became the first female DJ from Radio 1 to be inducted into the Radio Academy Hall Of Fame in 2004.