Listen to AntsLive’s hype new song ‘Cutlery’

AntsLive has dropped his hype new single ‘Cutlery’.

The North London rapper has returned with his first new music of the year, ‘Cutlery’. The trap-influenced beat pulses under AntsLive, who spits bars such as: “I shut down shows in Ireland/Coulda put that mosh pit on the Richter scale”.

Speaking about the track, AntsLive says: “Hear what I’m saying… ‘She ain’t met no one like me’, it’s that simple. I’m on this energy all 2023. Taking it back to basics.”

“More music than last year”, he also teased: “I promise you last year was just the warmup…”

AntsLive previously went viral for his tune ‘Number One Candidate’, whose music video garnered over one million views on TikTok. The rapper has since gone on to support Aitch, along with playing The Great Escape 2023.

Back in February 2023, NME spoke to AntsLive about his anthemic new song and his singular artistic vision. AnstLive said: “I have to shout out the director Tom Emmerson, he’s a genius. I have to give a lot of credit to his vision. We made a video prior called ‘Tweakin’, and it had a different feel, so we wanted to transpire that into this.

“I’m a believer in music videos in general. It’s a dying art, people don’t necessarily put in as much time and effort anymore. I feel like because people consume music differently with streaming. But I want to make movies that accompany the songs, they deserve it.

“I had a concrete vision to make a UK anthem with ‘Number One Candidate’, especially with the brass and horn sounds,” he continued. “I didn’t feel like a UK artist had explored that sound fully and combined it with rap. As soon as you hear those trumpets you know it’s a big song, and when I made it I sent it to my manager and we knew it was the one.”