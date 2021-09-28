Listen to Arca’s entrancing new single ‘Incendio’

Venezuelan producer Arca (aka Alejandra Ghersi) has shared an enigmatic new single titled ‘Incendio’.

The Spanish-language track was co-produced by Omar, and marks the first time Arca has rapped on a track of her own. As per Stereogum, the track makes reference to The Matrix with the lyric “The girl bends the spoon with her mind”.

‘Incendio’ was also released ahead of a Weirdcore-directed concert that Arca live-streamed to raise funds for Casa Marcella, a temporary shelter offering trans and non-binary people in Italy refuge from violence.

Listen to ‘Incendio’ below:

‘Incendio’ comes as a follow-up to Arca’s four-track EP ‘Madre’, which she released back in January. It also follows her remix of ‘Rain On Me’ by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, which appeared on the former’s ‘Dawn Of Chromatica’ record earlier this month.

Arca’s most recent full-length effort was ‘KiCk i’, released last June on XL. It featured the singles ‘Nonbinary’, ‘Time’, ‘Mequetrefe’ and ‘KLK’ (featuring Rosalía). In a four-star review, NME’s Dhruva Balram said the album “presents a new high-water mark” for Arca, calling it her “most accessible record yet” but noting that “there are no signs of compromise here”.

2020 also saw Arca deliver a series of one-off releases, including the 62-minute track ‘@@@@@’. That June, she linked up with Shygirl for the single ‘Unconditional’, with all proceeds earned from it donated to Black Lives Matter and Inquest UK. In September, she released the track ‘Mallorca’ as part of the mixtape ‘MUTANTS VOL 2: RIOT’.