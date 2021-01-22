Listen to Arca’s new four-track project ‘Madre’ featuring Oliver Coates

Arca has shared a new four-track project titled ‘Madre’ – you can listen to it in full below.

Billed as a maxi-single, the title track sees the Barcelona-based producer team up with frequent Radiohead collaborator Oliver Coates.

“I wrote ‘Madre’ years ago, and I did ‘Madreviolo’ playing the cello myself, before working with Oliver,” Arca said in a statement. “After recording ‘Madreviolo’, I destroyed the cello I bought specifically for this.

“It had to be like a one-time thing for the version where I pitched up my vocal to castrati registers. But the original version with my unprocessed vocals, which felt a necessary version to share alongside Madreviolo needed an arrangement that I could envision but couldn’t hear.

She concluded: “When I shared the a cappella version with Oliver there was an insane resonance and chemistry; where he took it felt like the place I dreamed of but couldn’t reach without him.”

Listen to ‘Madre’ below:

Last year, Arca released a 62-minute single titled ‘@@@@@’, which she premiered on her NTS radio show DIVA EXPERIMENTAL FM.

She described the track as a “transmission broadcasted into this world from a speculative fictional universe in which the fundamentally analogue format of FM pirate radio remains one of few means to escape authoritarian surveillance powered by a hostage sentience gestated by a post-singularity AI.”

She followed it up with a new album, ‘KiCk I’, in the summer, and then a new compilation arrived in September called ‘MUTANTS VOL 2: RIOT’.

The latter featured 44 tracks contributed by members of the Mutants1000000 Discord community, with all proceeds from the release going towards a list of over 50 charities benefiting POC, queer people and sex workers via ActBlue.