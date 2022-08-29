Listen to Arctic Monkeys’ first single in four years, ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’

Arctic Monkeys have returned with the lead single from their forthcoming seventh album, ‘The Car’ – a jazzy slow-burner called ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’.

Matching up with how the band had teased their new material in recent months, the new song is equally shimmery and meditative, with an edge of ’60s pop balladry. “Don’t get emotional, that ain’t like you / Yesterday’s still leaking through the roof / That’s nothing new,” Alex Turner sings on its first verse. “I know I promised this is what I wouldn’t do / Somehow giving it the old romantic fool / Seems to better suit the mood.”

Have a look at the music video for ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’, directed by Turner himself, below:

It comes just over 24 hours after the band’s career-spanning set at this year’s Leeds Festival, which they headlined on Sunday (August 28) after doing the same at Reading a day earlier.

In a four-star review of their Reading show, NME’s Thomas Smith wrote: “Whether tonight ranks as one of the band’s definitive sets is still up for debate; the Yorkshire homecoming in Leeds could still take the mantle. But here the band look comfortable in the sweet-spot, one where both chant-along indie classics and more esoteric concoctions can co-exist in each and every setlist.”

As they confirmed last Wednesday (August 24), Arctic Monkeys will release ‘The Car’ on October 21 via Domino. A day before the news arrived, they premiered a new song titled ‘I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am’ during their set at the Zurich Openair festival in Switzerland.

Back in May, drummer Matt Helders said the new record “picks up where ‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’ left off”. NME gave that 2018 release – Arctic Monkeys’ sixth full-length effort – a four-star review, writing that the album “feels a lot like gazing into the night sky”.

Fans can expect to hear songs from ‘The Car’ on the Arctic Monkeys’ upcoming world tour. After performing at a string of festivals across Europe (the Cala Mijas and MEO Kalorama festivals in Spain and Lisbon, respectively), the UK (Electric Picnic in Ireland) and North America (Life Is Beautiful in Las Vegas and Primavera Sound in LA), they’ll play shows in South America and Australia.