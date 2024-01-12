Listen to Ariana Grande’s house-influenced new single ‘yes, and?’

Ariana Grande has returned with a new single called ‘yes, and?’ – you can listen to it below.

The pop star first announced details of the track last weekend, when she confirmed that it would be the lead song from her forthcoming seventh album – the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Positions’.

Released today (January 12), ‘yes, and?’ sees Grande addressing her personal life and singing about “healing” over a house-inspired instrumental that channels Madonna‘s ‘Vogue’.

“Now, I’m so done with caring/ What you think, no, I won’t hide/ Underneath your own projections/ Or change my most authentic life,” one verse goes. Later, the star calls on the listener to overcome their “dark situation” and “just turn on your light“.

In the uplifting chorus, Grande sings: “‘Yes, and?’/ Say that shit with your chest, and/ Be your own fuckin’ best friend/ Say that shit with your chest/ Keep moving like, ‘What’s next?’/ ‘Yes, and?’ (Yeah).”

Tune in here:

Grande is due to share the official video for ‘yes, and?’ on YouTube at 3pm GMT today – you’ll be able to watch it here. The artist this week posted a teaser for the visuals in which she takes aim at her biggest critics.

Elsewhere, Grande recently signalled her upcoming new album by sending notes and red lipsticks from her r.e.m. collection to fans.

According to Consequence, Grande also shared some new artwork along with the message: “P.S. I couldn’t wait any longer to tell you that although this is not the album title, it is indeed the album cover (well……. one of them!)”

The singer has hinted that producer Ilya Salmanzadeh had worked on the record. He has previously helmed numerous hits for Grande, including ‘Problem’, ‘Bad Idea’, ‘breathin’ and ‘Santa Tell Me’.

Further details about the new LP remain scarce, however, the new project will arrive as part of a new management deal, as last summer she parted ways with former manager Scooter Braun, following a 10-year working relationship.