Listen to Ariana Grande’s star-studded ‘Charlie’s Angels’ soundtrack album

The movie arrives later this month

The official soundtrack for the upcoming Charlie’s Angels remake, executive produced by Ariana Grande, is out now. Listen to it below.

The album features 11 songs, including ‘How I Look On You’, a brand-new solo track from Grande. ‘Bad To You’, a collaboration between Grande, Normani and Nicki Minaj that was confirmed earlier in the album’s teaser, also appears on the album. Elsewhere, Grande teams up with soul singer Chaka Khan for the song ‘Nobody’, and reunites with her frequent collaborator Victoria Monét on ‘Got Her Own’.

Others featured on the soundtrack include the previously released singles, ‘Don’t Call Me Angel’ (featuring Grande, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey) and ‘How It’s Done’ (Kash Doll, Kim Petras, Stefflon Don). An update of the 1976 Charlie’s Angels theme song, originally composed by Allyn Ferguson and Jack Elliott, is also included. Check out the soundtrack in full below:

Charlie's Angels (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Grande, who counted down the release of the soundtrack with her fans on Twitter, said that she was honoured to have co-produced the album alongside hitmakers Savan Kotecha, Max Martin and Ilya. She also thanked Angels director Elizabeth Banks for including her in the project. “Enjoy and let us know what you think,” Grande tweeted.

The pop star also added the Angels’ soundtrack release night will be her “last one for a while”.

Aside from the songs from Grande’s Angels-inspired album, the forthcoming spy movie will also feature a musical score by Brian Tyler (Avengers: Age of Ultron, Iron Man 3). In an interview with Collider, Tyler said he’d “composed new themes for the film that would feel nostalgic yet fresh”. That album will be released November 8 on Sony Music.

The new Angels reboot is directed by Elizabeth Banks, and stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska as its main heroines. The film will be released in the US on November 15 and in the UK on November 29.