Listen to Arlo Parks curate a Radiohead special for BBC Radio 6 Music

An hour-long BBC Radio 6 Music special on Radiohead hosted by super fan Arlo Parks is now available to stream.

In the programme the singer-songwriter, who released her debut album ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams‘ in January, showcases her favourite songs by her favourite band, which range from ‘In Rainbows‘ (2007) single ‘Nude’ through to ‘A Moon Shaped Pool‘ (2016) bonus track ‘Ill Wind‘.

In a tweet promoting the show yesterday (February 28), Parks wrote: “Anybody who knows me knows how much I LOVE RADIOHEAD – so it makes sense that episode 4 of my

@BBC6Music artist in residency is all about them ✨ there’s such a distinct feeling of melancholy n blazing emotion to their music n I hope you enjoy my selection.”

Parks covered the band’s breakthrough 1992 single ‘Creep’ back in June, which you can watch below.

Meanwhile, Parks recently announced three more UK gigs for later this year, including her biggest headline show to date.

The trio of shows includes a date at SWX in Bristol on November 1 before Parks is then set to play her biggest headline gig to date at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London on November 4. The artist will also play at the Academy 2 in Manchester on November 9.

It was also revealed recently that she will feature on Denzel Curry and Kenny Beats’ forthcoming ‘Unlocked 1.5’, which is a reimagining of their 2020 collaboration ‘Unlocked’.

‘Unlocked 1.5’ is due out on March 5 and also features guest spots by Joey Bada$$, Benny The Butcher and Kenny Mason.