Listen to Arlo Parks’ intimate new song ‘Caroline’

Arlo Parks has shared a new single – watch the lyric video for the intimate ‘Caroline’ below.

It’s the latest preview of the singer’s debut album ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’, which is set to land on January 29, 2021 via Transgressive.

“’Caroline’ is an exercise in people watching and seeing situations unfold without context,” Parks said of the new song.

Advertisement

“It’s an exploration of how something once full of healthy passion can dissolve in an instant.”

Watch the new ‘Caroline’ lyric video below.

The new song follows the likes of ‘Green Eyes’, ‘Hurt’ and ‘Black Dog’ in previewing the album.

Speaking about her debut LP, Parks said: “My album is a series of vignettes and intimate portraits surrounding my adolescence and the people that shaped it. It is rooted in storytelling and nostalgia – I want it to feel both universal and hyper specific.”

The singer is set to take ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’ on a 2021 UK and European headline tour, beginning in Brussels next April. She also leads the first announcement for next year’s Great Escape festival in Brighton.

Advertisement

See the tour dates below.

APRIL 2021

9th – Brussels, Le Botanique Orangerie

10th – Luxembourg, Rotondes

12th – Hamburg, Mojo

13th – Copenhagen, Hotel Cecil

14th – Berlin, Columbia Theatre

15th – Munich, Ampere

17th – Zurich, Mascotte

20th – Lyon, Ninkasi

22nd – Barcelona, Apolo 2

24th – Madrid, Independance

26th – Bordeaux, I.Boat

29th – Paris, Trabendo

30th – Utrecht, TivoliVrendenburg

MAY 2021

1st – Amsterdam, Melkweg Oude Zaal

2nd – Cologne, Gebäude 9

3rd – Tourcoing, Le Grand Mix

12th – Manchester, Gorilla

18th – Edinburgh, Mash House

19th – Glasgow, St Luke’s

21st – Brighton, Chalk

22nd – Dublin, Whelans

25th – Birmingham, Hare & Hounds

26th – Leeds, Belgrave Music Hall

29th – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

30th – Bristol, Thekla

JUNE 2021

2nd – London, Village Underground

Re-visit NME‘s Big Read cover feature with Arlo Parks from earlier this year here.