Listen to Ashnikko’s nature-inspired playlist to accompany The Cover

NME’s latest star of The Cover, Ashnikko, has shared a playlist exclusively to accompany the story’s launch – listen to it below.

The US artist is on this week’s (August 21) edition of The Cover, a renewal of NME’s commitment to supporting emerging talent across the globe on a weekly basis. Every week, a rising artist will feature on The Cover – you can read Ashnikko’s profile here.

Prime yourself for their debut album ‘WEEDKILLER’ with their exclusive playlist, titled: “I am 4 millimetres tall, sitting on a dandelion”. Speaking to NME, Ashnikko says: “I would like you to listen to these songs and imagine yourself shrinking down to insect size and having a little drink of dewdrop from a dandelion flower and being awestruck by the enormity of the flower forest and the earth that it is on. “

Listen to the full playlist on Spotify below and on Apple Music.

Speaking to NME in this week’s feature, she says that debut album “‘WEEDKILLER’ [is] exactly what I’ve wanted to make my whole life as far as the visual aspect and the music “I’ve been turning to alternative sources of inspiration like patterns in nature and sacred geometry and I’ve been reading a lot of witch’s almanack and old fantasy illustrations. I’ve been putting blinders on and not listening to what my peers are making and just trying to make music from a very authentic and organic place.”

Read the full Cover story with Ashnikko here.