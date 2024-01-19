Listen to AURORA’s cathartic new single ‘The Conflict Of The Mind’

AURORA has shared a cathartic new single titled ‘The Conflict Of The Mind’ – check it out below.

READ MORE: Five things we learned from our In Conversation video chat with AURORA

The singer returned last year with new single ‘Your Blood’, her first new music since chart-topping third album ‘The Gods We Can Touch’.

Discussing ‘The Conflict Of The Mind’, which deals with themes around mental health and opening up to those around you, AURORA said: “I tend to isolate myself when I’m in pain. And with time, I’ve learnt that I’ve deprived the people around me of the great honour of being there for someone you love. Deep in there, beneath all the darkness, there is beauty. Once you’ve truly opened up you’ll find a version of yourself you thought was gone. And it will be beautiful. “

Advertisement

She adds: “Talk to each other before it’s too late. All families have pain, and I believe talking to each other is an important part of healing. After the storm, comes peace.“

On its chorus, she sings: “Only when I see you cry/ I feel conflicted in my mind/ It fills my heart up and it breaks me at the very same time/When you open up the gates for me.”

Watch the track’s official video below.

Later this year, AURORA will be playing a series of live shows across her native Norway.

Set to kick off in spring 2024, the tour will consist of eight dates across the country and kick off on March 3 with an opening date in Hamar. From there, the singer will make stops in Bergen, Trondheim and Stavanger, before closing the tour with two back-to-back shows in Oslo.

Advertisement

2023 also saw her release her first book, The Gods We Can Touch.