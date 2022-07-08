Listen to AURORA’s empowering new track ‘The Devil Is Human’

AURORA has today shared an empowering new track, ‘The Devil Is Human’ – listen below.

The song was only previously available on the vinyl version of her latest album ‘The Gods We Can Touch‘ but it has now been released as a standalone song.

Speaking about the track, AURORA said: “We get sexualised by the world, and yet shamed for being sexual. They want to possess you and own you, and even decide what you get to do with your own body. We are not free until all of us are free.

“The world have tried for many years to burn women who were strong, who were brilliant, brave and free spirited. The devil is human, or apparently the devil is a woman. You can burn the skin we live in, but you cannot burn the witch away. #ourbodyourchoice.”

In April, AURORA covered Harry Styles‘ single ‘Golden’ as part of a radio appearance.

The Norwegian singer-songwriter recorded a stripped-back version of Styles’ 2019 ‘Fine Line’ track for last night’s edition of BBC Radio 1’s Piano Sessions (April 24).

She also performed a new low-key rendition of ‘A Temporary High’, which appears on her latest studio album.

In a four-star review of ‘The Gods We Can Touch’, AURORA’s album which came out in January, NME said that the album “is loaded with AURORA’s idiosyncratic quirks and enchanting notions, but it’s never purely a slave to whimsy. Now’s the time to give in to AURORA”.

Aurora performs at BST Hyde Park this Sunday (July 10) alongside Duran Duran, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Laura Mvula and more.