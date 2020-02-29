Listen to Bad Bunny’s surprise new album ‘YHLQMDLG’

Bad Bunny has released his new album ‘YHLQMDLG’ – listen to it below.

The 20-track record, released late last night (February 28) was only announced on Thursday (27th), when the Puerto Rican singer appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s late night US tv show.

‘YHLQMDLG’ stands for “Yo Hago Lo Que Me Da La Gana”, which translates to “I do what I want to do”. It follows Bad Bunny’s 2019 debut solo album ‘X 100PRE’ and features collaborations with Daddy Yankee and more – listen to it below.

While appearing on Fallon this week, where he announced the new album, Bad Bunny used his performance of ‘Ignorantes’, his collaboration with Panamanian singer Sech, to call attention to the recent murder of a Puerto Rican transgender woman called Alexa.

Neulisa Luciano Ruiz, also known as Alexa, was shot and killed in Puerto Rico earlier this week after using a women’s bathroom.

During his appearance on Fallon, Bunny wore a skirt in tribute to Ruiz, who was referred to as “a man in a skirt” in several recent Puerto Rican news headlines.

He also wore a white T-shirt featuring the words: “They killed Alexa, not a man in a skirt,” emblazoned in Spanish.

Prior to the Fallon performance and the release of the new album, Bad Bunny joined Shakira and Jennifer Lopez last month for a duet during the pair’s Superbowl halftime show at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.

Bad Bunny is set to headline a whole host of European festivals this summer, topping the bill at Bilbao’s BBK Live alongside Kendrick Lamar and The Killers as well as playing a top slot at Barcelona’s Primavera Sound.