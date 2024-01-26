Listen to Bad Omens and Poppy’s high-octane new collab ‘V.A.N.’

Bad Omens and Poppy have teamed up on their new high-octane collaboration ‘V.A.N.’ – watch the video below.

The Virginia metalcore band teased their new song days ago when they wiped their social media, leaving only snippets with Poppy as a trace. Now, the pair have unveiled their new song – and an accompanying video to match.

‘V. A. N.’ (‘Violence Against Nature’) is a punishing track that sees Poppy take on the persona of a humanoid, as she attempts to break out of a laboratory. “You’ve been running from me, the digital second coming / And I’m here whether you like it or not”, Poppy intones menacingly.

Frontman Noah Sebastien says about the track: “That’s a song that started just with the hook ‘Violence against nature’, and then after saving the project with the acronym and seeing it we realized it could be fun to think of ‘VAN’ as a name. Thus the rabbit hole of

ideas began that led us to decide to write lyrics from the perspective of an artificial intelligence gone rogue.”

The song is also the first teaser to the band’s forthcoming project ‘CONCRETE FOREVER’, also known as ‘CONCRETE JUNGLE OST’. The project will be an “experimental extension’ of their 2022 LP ‘THE DEATH OF PEACE OF MIND’, as well as the soundtrack to their comic book universe ‘Concrete Jungle’.

The duo are due to go on tour tomorrow (January 27) throughout Europe and America – catch all the tour dates down below and get any remaining tickets for US shows here and UK shows here.

BAD OMENS 2024 TOUR DATES:

JANUARY

27 – Columbiahalle – Berlin, Germany*

28 – Palladium Cologne – Cologne, Germany*

29 – Palladium Cologne – Cologne, Germany*

30 – Zenith, Munich, Germany*

FEBRUARY

1 – Halle 622 – Zürich, Switzerland*

2 – Stadthalle Offenbach – Offenbach Am Main, Germany*

4 – Poppodium 013 – Tilburg, Netherlands*

5 – Ancienne Belgique – Brussels, Belgium*

6 – Salle Pleyel – Paris, France*

8 – Messe Dresden – Dresden, Germany*

9 – SaSaZu – Praha, Czech Republic*

10 – Congress Innsbruck – Innsbruck, Austria*

11 – Alcatraz – Milan, Italy*

APRIL

21 – Boeing Center at Tech Port – San Antonio, TX

23 – Revel Entertainment Center – Albuquerque, NM

25 – Mesa Amphitheatre – Mesa, AZ

27 – Sick New World – Las Vegas, NV

30 – Tulsa Theater – Tulsa, OK

MAY

2 – The Factory in Deep Ellum – Dallas, TX

3 – The Factory in Deep Ellum – Dallas, TX

12 – Welcome To Rockville – Daytona Beach, FL

18 – Point Fest – St. Louis, MO

JUNE

7 – Rock im Park – Nüburg, Germany

8 – Rock am Ring – Nüburg, Germany

12 – Rock For People – Hradec, Czechia

13-16 – Nova Rock – Nickelsdorf, Austria

14-16 – Download Festival – Derby, United Kingdom

26-29 – Resurrection Fest – Viveiro, Spain

27-30 – Hellfest – Clisson, France

28-30 – Tuska Festival – Helsinki, Finland

29 – Provinssi Festival – Seinäjoki, Finland

JULY

5 – Rock Werchter – Werchter, Belgium

7 – I-Days Festival – Milano, Italy

*w/Poppy

Bad Omens last released music in 2022 with ‘THE DEATH OF PEACE OF MIND’, including their biggest track to date ‘Just Pretend’. NME spoke to the band in May last year about the origin story behind their sleeper hit: “I was just goofing around, joking, being petty almost,” Sebastien recalled.

“It started as this ironic, butt-rock song. Even the way I was singing in the demo, I was doing this exaggerated bravado. It sounded like Shinedown or Godsmack.

“Releasing a song that was written to poke fun at how easy it is to make radio rock, that is now number one on the radio rock charts, is the most ironic, full-circle moment this band will probably ever have.”

NME also caught up with Poppy about her new LP ‘Zig’, which came out October last year. She spoke about the importance of mystery in her music: “I prefer to let people interpret them. I feel like they change meaning over time and sometimes it’s a little bit too personal – not with ‘Motorbike’, that one’s not as close [to me]. But I feel like sometimes it gets a little bit washed out if you over-explain what a song is about to you. Because once it’s out there, it belongs to them, whoever they are.”