Listen to BADBADNOTGOOD’s new single ‘Open Channels’

BADBADNOTGOOD have shared a new single titled ‘Open Channels’, which was previously only available on physical copies of their 2021 LP.

The track was uploaded to streaming services earlier in the week, arriving as a moody, ambling, jazz-fuelled journey across a four-and-a-half-minute runtime.

It was accompanied by a Sylvain Chaussée-directed music video, shot almost entirely in black and white, with only the occasional splash of colour. Check it out below.

The track is lifted from the band’s most recent album ‘Talk Memory’, but was previously only available for those who had purchased hard copies. The record, which marked their first full-length release since 2016, comprises singles ‘Signal From The Noise’ and ‘Beside April’, among other cuts.

Speaking of the album prior to its release, the band said: “It took a year or two of just living life to get to the place where the creative process was exciting again and once we actually went into the studio it was the most concise recording and writing process we’ve ever had.”

NME gave the record three stars in a review, saying it lacked the “playful spirit and brash confidence the band carried themselves with in the early days”.

“Without attitude or hooks, it’s all too easy for ‘Talk Memory’ to fade into the background like polite elevator music rather than become the soundtrack to something great,” wrote NME‘s Ali Shutler.

It was the first music the band had released since the departure of keyboardist and co-founder Matthew Tavares in 2019. Opening up about his reasons for leaving in a social media post late last year, Tavares said the “environment was so negative” in the band.

“I needed to get out, I couldn’t take it anymore,” he wrote.