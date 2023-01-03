Listen to Baek Yerin’s two-song project ‘New Year’

Baek Yerin has shared a new two-song project to usher in 2023 – you can listen to it below.

The Korean singer-songwriter released the pair of tracks – titled ‘Fuckin’ New Year’ and ‘Big World’ – last Sunday (January 1). Together they make up the double single ‘New Year’, which follows on from 2022’s digital single album ‘Pisces’.

Both new songs are accompanied by their own official music videos – tune in here:

‘Pisces’ was led by a track of the same name, and featured two B-sides: ‘It Was Me’ and ‘The Loved One’. Prior to this, Yerin released a six-song remake album called ‘Love, Yerin’ in September 2021.

Yerin debuted under JYP Entertainment as part of the duo act 15& with Jamie. Following the act’s hiatus and subsequent split, Yerin dropped a slew of solo albums and EPs in Korean and English, including ‘Every Letter I Sent You’ and ‘Tellusboutyourself’.

Baek Yerin embarked on a North American headline tour in late 2022. Concerts took place in cities such as Atlanta, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto and New York before the stint wrapped up in Vancouver on December 22.

In addition to being a soloist, the singer is also the frontwoman of South Korean alternative-rock band The Volunteers, who released their self-titled debut record via her own label Blue Vinyl in 2021.