Listen to Basement Jaxx and 100 Gecs team up for ‘Where’s Your Head At’ remix

Basement Jaxx and 100 Gecs have teamed up on a remix of their 2001 track ‘Where’s Your Head At’ – check it out below.

Back in March, hyper-pop duo 100 Gecs – consisting of Laura Les and Dylan Brady – went viral with their debut Boiler Room Set in Los Angeles which saw them open with their energetic dub-take of Basement Jaxx’s 2001 hit. Their remix ended up racking up over 1.3million streams and counting. Per a press release, the track has become one of the most in-demand underground remixes of 2023.

Today (November 14), XL Recordings has released the remix digitally under the name ‘Where’s My Head At’. An etched 12” vinyl limited to 500 copies was also made available to pre-order online at XL Recordings alongside an exclusive 100 Jaxx branded t-shirt.

100 Gecs released their second LP ‘10,000 Gecs’ earlier this year.

In a five-star review of the album, NME shared: “‘10,000 gecs’ is insanely fun and impressively ambitious. It’s also short but sweet, throwing its turbulent flurry of punches and then dipping out before listeners have a chance to really think about what’s going on. And therein lies the key to making the most of ‘10,000 gecs’: don’t think too hard about it, just take a deep breath and ride the wave.”

In other news, the hyper-pop duo were supposed to embark on a headlining tour last month but ended up canceling the run of dates due to being “physically and mentally worn”.

Taking to X/Twitter, 100 gecs shared a statement which read: “To our fans in Europe: we’re sorry to cancel our upcoming shows, but we’re physically and mentally worn out. We’ll be back soon.”

Earlier this year, Basement Jaxx opened up about the time that bandmember Felix Buxton rugby tackled Prince Harry while he was dressed in a gorilla outfit onstage.

Buxton recalled the incident in a new interview, sharing that the royal said the experience of being anonymous on stage like that was “one of the best moments of his life”.