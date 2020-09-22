Listen to Bastille’s breezy new single ‘Survivin”

Bastille have shared a new track called ‘Survivin” – you can listen to it below.

The groove-led, hopeful song follows on from ‘What You Gonna Do???’, the band’s recent team-up with Graham Coxon, and sees frontman Dan Smith reflect on anxiety, self-doubt and the overwhelmingness of modern life.

“And I’m not gonna lie/ Say I’ll be alright/ ‘Cause it feels like I’ve been living upside down“, Smith sings over breezy synth chords, before saying he’s “crawling out these sheets to see another day“.

“There’d been times when I felt like I’d been in a washing machine and on a conveyor belt at the same time,” the singer said of ‘Survivin’, which was first intended to deal with the highs and lows of Bastille’s career so far, “but when people asked me how I was doing, the answer was always the British cliché: ‘Yep, all good, fine’.”

Speaking of the track’s newfound poignancy post-COVID-19, Smith added: “At the start of lockdown I felt very self-conscious about having written a song that felt relevant when it wasn’t intended to be, but then I also think 2020 is the year we all stopped pretending everything’s fine.”

‘Survivin” arrives with a colourful official lyric video, which you can watch above.

Upon the release of ‘What You Gonna Do???’, Smith signalled a new beginning for Bastille, revealing that they were “completely tearing up our process, being spontaneous and starting again” with their new material.

“We’re just really excited by the new songs. I think we’re making some of the best music we’ve ever made,” he said. “We want to put it out now and not wait for the whole album to be done before anyone starts to hear it. This is about where we are now and hearing us in real-time.”