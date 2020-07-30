Listen to Bastille’s thumping new track ‘What You Gonna Do???’ featuring Graham Coxon

Bastille have shared a new track called ‘What You Gonna Do???’ featuring Graham Coxon – listen to it below.

The thumping new track comes on the heels of the band’s third studio album, ‘Doom Days’, and, according to frontman Dan Smith, was something they couldn’t wait to get out.

“We finished the song and it felt urgent,” he explained. “We didn’t want to sit on it.”

Produced by Smith and Mark Crew, ‘What You Gonna Do???’ features Blur‘s Graham Coxon on guitar and vocals, and is part of what Smith says in a new beginning for the band.

“This next phase feels like a new beginning,” he said. “It’s about completely tearing up our process, being spontaneous and starting again.

“We’re just really excited by the new songs. I think we’re making some of the best music we’ve ever made. We want to put it out now and not wait for the whole album to be done before anyone starts to hear it. This is about where we are now and hearing us in real-time.”

Accompanied by a video created by London-based animator Rezza, it sees a mashup of mixed media used to illustrate the song’s messaging – you can watch it below.

The song’s tongue-in-cheek chorus explores a frustration with the attention economy in which our ears and eyes are fiercely fought over, yet so few use it for anything worthwhile.

“Whether we’re outside or online we’re perpetually hit by so many people vying for our attention,” Smith said, “but we’re just left rolling our eyes at how rarely it’s for anything that decent or funny.”

You can stream ‘What You Gonna Do???’ on all platforms here.

Meanwhile, Bastille, Lewis Capaldi and Snow Patrol have all been confirmed to headline Latitude Festival in 2021.

It comes after this year’s event was axed this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On headlining next year’s bash for the first time, Bastille frontman Dan Smith, said: “We’ve wanted to play and go to Latitude for such a long time, so we’re really excited to have the chance to be there next year after everyone’s year away from gigs.”

He added: “It’s our only British festival gig of the summer and we’re thrilled that it’ll be at Latitude in such brilliant company.”