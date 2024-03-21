Listen to Bat For Lashes’ heartfelt new single ‘Letter To My Daughter’

Bat For Lashes has shared a heartfelt new single called ‘Letter To My Daughter’. Check it out below.

Shared today (March 21), the new track sees the London-born musician Natasha Khan drop the latest teaser of her upcoming sixth studio album ‘The Dream Of Delphi’ – out May 31st via Mercury KX.

“This title is pretty self-explanatory. If I was on my deathbed, it’s what I’d say to Delphi to give her some sense of being at home in the world, the galaxy, the universe we live in. Before Delphi was born I started writing her a book of letters, inspired by Maya Angelou’s book of the same name, Letter To My Daughter,” Khan said of the single.

“It documents a very strange but magical year, full of special memories and historic worldly moments. This ride of life is always continuing and we’re all just energy moving from one form into another, always. She’s also just part of an echo, ancestral line or spiral in the cosmos, like the spiral that I saw in her soft hair when she was a baby. She is part of something much greater than any of us individually; she comes from the past and she comes from the future.”

The writing of the song arose after the singer became pregnant at the start of a new decade, a few months after her last album, 2019’s ‘Lost Girls’, was released.

“I was writing ‘Letters to Delphi’ from the time she was the size of a tomato seed. About everything that was happening in the world, like the riots after George Floyd’s murder and the Black Lives Matter movement, about the pandemic and COVID, about the world that she was going to be born into.”

The song opens with polyphonic electronic synths – inspired by ’70s science documentaries and archival footage of early experimental electronic machines – and is paired with Bats For Lashes’ stunning and introspective vocals. Check it out above.

News of the new album arrived last month, when Khan shared its title track, as well as details of a UK tour.

The lead single tackles the artist’s experience of motherhood and is described as “part pagan invocation, part celestial synth epic”.

Her upcoming tour dates are set to kick off in June, and you can check out the full list of shows below. Buy remaining tickets here.

Bat For Lashes’ 2024 UK tour dates are:

JUNE

12 – O2 Academy 2, Oxford

18 – Town Hall, Birmingham

19 – Beacon, Bristol

24 – Barbican, London

25 – De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill On Sea

27 – Aviva Studios, Manchester