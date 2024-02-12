Listen to Bdrmm’s expansive new single ‘Standard Tuning’

Bdrmm have released their sweeping new single ‘Standard Tuning’ – check it out below.

The Hull-based shoegaze group’s new track follows the release of second album ‘I Don’t Know‘ – which came out in June 2023 and earned four stars from NME – and autumn single ‘Mud’, released via Mogwai’s Rock Action Label.

The new track will form part of a 10 inch release which will also feature a remix of album opener ‘Alps’, out April 19.

Advertisement

Listen to ‘Standard Tuning’ below.

The new single was recorded during their studio sessions for ‘I Don’t Know’, an “important track in the ever-changing development of our creative process, as it was a collaboration between myself and Jordan”, as frontman Ryan Smith explained in a press statement.

“I created the loop using techniques such as stretching samples and chopping them, and Jordan added synthetics and drum processing and structured it into the track you hear now. Lyrically, the words followed the loss of an old childhood friend.

“Despite the fact of not speaking to somebody for years, you still feel an atmosphere of upset and loss. The passing affected the Hull community in such a way that it was impossible not to be affected by it. The song is about loss and a tribute to old friends.”

The new song comes ahead of their huge 2024 UK and European tour. You can find the full list of dates and a link to purchase tickets here.

Advertisement

Speaking to NME back in June about their second album, the band shared their excitement for this year’s live campaign. “I just can’t wait,” said Smith. “I’m just going mad thinking about it. We haven’t really had an album campaign because the first one was in lockdown so we don’t know anything about it. We’ve put a lot into it so I’m excited to just enjoy it and soak it up.”