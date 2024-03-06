Listen to Beabadoobee’s blissed-out cover of ‘It’s Only A Paper Moon’ from Jack Antonoff’s ‘The New Look’ soundtrack

Beabadoobee has shared a blissful cover of ‘It’s Only A Paper Moon’, created for Jack Antonoff‘s soundtrack to The New Look series. Check it out below.

Shared today (March 6), the song was created for the series, which is available to stream now on Apple TV+ and focuses on renowned fashion designers like Coco Chanel as they navigated the horrors of the Second World War.

Originally, the song was shared back in 1933 with music by Harold Arlen and lyrics by Yip Harburg and Billy Rose. However, the song is most commonly associated with its revival during the Second World War, with renditions being made by Nat King Cole, Benny Goodman and, most famously, Ella Fitzgerald.

“Yes, it’s only a canvas sky/ Hanging over a muslin tree/ But it wouldn’t be make-believe/ If you believed in me,” Beabadoobee sings, putting a more dreamy spin on the classic track. “Without your love/ It’s a honky tonk parade/ Without your love/ It’s a melody played in a penny arcade.” Listen to the full track below.

The soundtrack to the series is curated and produced by Antonoff, and features covers of popular early to mid-twentieth-century songs, performed by some of the biggest names in music.

So far, releases have included the Vera Lynn classic ‘White Cliffs Of Dover’ performed by Florence + The Machine, Bing Crosby’s ‘Now Is The Hour’ by The 1975, Irving Berlin’s ‘Blue Skies’ by Lana Del Rey and Édith Piaf’s ‘La Vie En Rose’ by Nick Cave.

The soundtrack will be the first release on Shadow Of The City, Antonoff’s new imprint at acclaimed independent label Dirty Hit.

The 10-episode series made its global debut on February 14 and stars Emmy Award winner Ben Mendelsohn as Christian Dior and Academy Award winner Juliette Binoche as Coco Chanel.

Others included in the cast are Maisie Williams, John Malkovich, Emily Mortimer, Claes Bang and Glenn Close. Check out the tracklist for the series below, as well as the official trailer.

The New Look tracklist is:

1. Florence + The Machine – ‘White Cliffs Of Dover’

2. The 1975 – ‘Now Is The Hour’

3. Lana Del Rey – ‘Blue Skies’

4. Perfume Genius – ‘What A Difference A Day Makes’

5. Nick Cave – ‘La Vie En Rose’

6. Beabadoobee – ‘It’s Only A Paper Moon’

7. Joy Oladokun – ‘I Wished Upon The Moon’

8. Bartees Strange – ‘You Always Hurt The One You Love’

9. Sam Dew – ‘I Cover The Waterfront’

10. Bleachers – ‘Almost Like Being In Love’

In other Beabadoobee news, last October the singer teamed up with Laufey to share the single ‘A Night to Remember’. Shortly after, she shared the ‘Live In LA’ album, and began dropping hints around a third record.

As for Jack Antonoff, the producer and Bleachers frontman recently hit back at the critics who have questioned Taylor Swift‘s songwriting ability – having worked with the pop icon on every Swift album since her huge 2014 record ‘1989’.