Listen to Beabadoobee’s cover of The Strokes’ ‘The Adults Are Talking’

Beabadoobee has shared a cover of The Strokes‘ ‘The Adults Are Talking’ as part of a deluxe edition of new album ‘Beatopia’.

‘Beatopia’ was released today (July 15) via Dirty Hit, and the deluxe version – titled ‘The Antidote Version’ – is available as an Apple Music exclusive.

Alongside the regular album are live versions of three tracks from ‘Beatopia’, as well as the Strokes cover.

‘The Adults Are Talking’ appeared on the legendary New York band’s 2020 album ‘The New Abnormal’.

Listen to Beabadoobee’s version of the track below.

Reviewing ‘Beatopia’, NME said: “What started as a place that existed only as an escapist haven in the imagination of a seven-year-old Bea – a drawing of which was once mocked by a “dickhead” teacher in front of the class – now serves as a “feeling” of acceptance and openness.

“Finally stopping to smell the flowers, the singer serenely dawdles through ‘Beatopia’s 14 tracks, an album which feels like watching a hazy cloud float by on a balmy spring day. This sense of contentment trickles into the folksy, communal chant of ‘Beatopia Cultsong’, while similarly blissful melodies can be found in the glistening guitar chords of ‘fairy song’ and classical strings of ‘Ripples’.”

The singer-songwriter is due to hit the road for a UK and Ireland tour in the autumn, kicking off at the Olympia Theatre in Dublin on October 4 before wrapping at the O2 Brixton Academy on October 19. Check out the complete list of tour dates below and purchase tickets here.

OCTOBER 2022

4 – Olympia Theatre, Dublin

5 – Ulster Hall, Belfast

7 – O2 Academy, Bristol

8 – UEA, Norwich

10 – Rock City, Nottingham

11 – NX, Newcastle

13 – Manchester Academy, Manchester

14 – Foundry, Sheffield

17 – Chalk, Brighton

18 – Southampton, Engine Rooms

19 – O2 Brixton Academy, London