Listen to Beabadoobee’s rousing new single ‘10.36’

Beabadoobee has shared another new single from her forthcoming album ‘Beatopia’.

The track, which you can listen to below, is the the fourth taster to be lifted from her second album following ‘Lovesong’, ‘See You Soon’ and ‘Talk‘.

According to a press release, the single “unpacks Bea’s personal relationships with the people in her life, and how she depends on human contact to get to sleep” as she sings: “You’re just a warm body to hold/ At night when I’m feeling all alone”.

“’10:36′ was written after [2020 debut album] ‘Fake It Flowers’ and just before [2021 EP] ‘Our Extended Play’, and I had envisioned it to be on that EP, but I was just sitting on that riff for ages and then I properly made a demo during lockdown. It was called ’10:36′ because that was the time I finished writing it,” she explained. “It’s basically about how I have this weird dependency on human contact to sleep.”

‘Beatopia’ is out on July 15 and can be pre-ordered here. Her second studio effort “traverses fuzzy rock, classic singer-songwriter, psychedelia, midwest emo and outright pop” as the musician remains “undeniably herself throughout”.

To celebrate the album’s release the singer-songwriter is set to perform a series of acoustic in-store shows. You can view the full dates below.

Beabadoobee will also take her new LP on a UK and Ireland headline tour in the autumn. You can purchase any remaining tickets here, and see the full list of tour dates below.

OCTOBER 2022

4 – Olympia Theatre, Dublin

5 – Ulster Hall, Belfast

7 – O2 Academy, Bristol

8 – UEA, Norwich

10 – Rock City, Nottingham

11 – NX, Newcastle

13 – Manchester Academy, Manchester

14 – Foundry, Sheffield

17 – Chalk, Brighton

18 – Southampton, Engine Rooms

19 – O2 Brixton Academy, London