Listen to Been Stellar’s grungy new single ‘All In One’

Been Stellar have shared ‘All In One’ – the latest single from their forthcoming debut album. Check it out below.

Arriving today (march 26), the new song arrives a month after the New York quintet announced details of their upcoming LP ‘Scream from New York, NY’ and dropped the lead single ‘Passing Judgement’.

Now, the latest track sees the rising indie rock group capture a subdued, late-night feel, and explore the theme of finding universal understandings through the prism of mundane work life.

“I know/ And you know/ That we’re built to last/ Not to grow,” Sam Slocum sings in the introspective track, capturing a hard-hitting truth that feels like it was born from a state of half-sleep.

“In many ways this song and its lyrics are at the album’s heart. I think it’s the culmination of a point we’ve been trying to make for years. The lyrics grapple with processing the mundane daily tasks we all carry out, and how they connect to understanding our lives in a larger sense,” the band said of the inspiration. “So much of life in a condensed city like New York is spent in a very small box- we wanted the video to portray the madness that comes from that experience,” they add.

“The themes of solipsism and existential uncertainty we brought up on our EP feel tied up with this song. The music feels like a creative conclusion for us as well— like the kind of song we’ve been working towards for years. We finished it in the final weeks leading up to recording and couldn’t be more proud of how it came out.”

‘Scream From New York, NY’ is set for release June 14 via Dirty Hit, and has been described in a press release as capturing “an image of ‘20s New York that’s unrelenting and harsh, where tenderness is a finite resource burned up by the machinery of the city and human connection is a luxury product”.

It is also set to see the band turn away from the shoegaze-inspired sound of their earlier releases, and instead tap into the “disaffected sound and spirit of New York luminaries like Sonic Youth and Interpol”.

Earlier this month, Been Stellar were the stars of NME’s Cover and spoke to Anagricel Duran about the meanings behind their upcoming debut, as well as the artists that influenced them.

“Your influences are in your DNA. You shouldn’t be thinking about it, it’s going to be there regardless,” said Slocum.

“The main thing for us is to write stuff that we would genuinely want to listen to. It is very easy to fall into those influences, which is not necessarily a bad thing but we just try to block all of that noise out and ask ourselves ‘What would we want to be listening to?’” continued Brunstein.

Knapp chimed in, adding: “Also, what would make us excited as a band? There is always a void for a band you wish existed so we are constantly trying to be that band because you’d be stoked about it.”

The band also shared a playlist exclusively to accompany the story’s launch – find out more about it here.

As for live shows, Been Stellar have spent the past month on a major European tour supporting The 1975, and are set to resume touring on May 4 – playing Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta, before touring the UK and returning to the States for their newly announced slot on Lollapalooza. Find tickets for UK shows here.