Listen to Ben Gibbard’s theme song for new Harrison Ford comedy ‘Shrinking’

Ben Gibbard has shared the theme song he wrote for new AppleTV+ comedy Shrinking, which stars Harrison Ford and Jason Segal – check it out below.

The Postal Service frontman co-wrote Shrinking’s theme song ‘Frightening Fishes’ alongside composer Tom Howe (Ted Lasso, The Great British Bake Off).

According to a synopsis, Shrinking “follows a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own.”

The show stars Segal as the grieving therapist, with Ford playing a senior colleague.

The first two episodes of Shrinking are out now on AppleTV+ while you can check out Ben Gibbard’s theme song below.

In a two-star review, NME wrote: “In Shrinking, the writers appear never to have heard human beings talk to each other before.”

Later this year, Ben Gibbard is set to take both Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie out on the road, in celebration of ‘Give Up’ and ‘Transatlanticism’. It’ll be the first time The Postal Service have played live in over a decade, but according to Gibbard, any new music from the band would be “drastically different” from their sole 2003 album, and may not live up to fans’ expectations.

“Anybody who’s been asking for a second Postal Service record, like really ask yourself, after 20 years, do you really think that there’s gonna be something we could make that could even satisfy half of the desire you have in your mind as to what this record would be like? I think it would be a disappointment even if we tried,” he added.

Ahead of that, Death Cab For Cutie are set to tour the UK and Europe this March. Grab tickets here and check out the dates below:

MARCH 2023

1 – Fabrique, Milan

2 – X-Tra, Zurich

5 – Den Grå Hal, Copenhagen

6 – Filadelfia, Stockholm

7 – Sentrum Scene, Oslo

9 – Columbiahalle, Berlin

10 – 13, Tilburg

11 – Paridiso, Amsterdam

12 – E-Werk, Cologne

14 – De Roma, Antwerp

15 – Atelier, Luxembourg

16 – Salle Pleyel, Paris

18 – Rock City, Nottingham

19 – Bord Gais Theatre, Dublin

21 – O2 Institute, Birmingham

22 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

23 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

25 – Apollo, Manchester

27 – Dome, Brighton

29 – Royal Albert Hall, London