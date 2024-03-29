Listen to Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus’ tender new collaboration ‘II MOST WANTED’

Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus have teamed up for a tender new collaboration called ‘II MOST WANTED’ – listen to the track below.

The singer, who dropped her album ‘Cowboy Carter‘ today (March 29), has finally shared her highly-anticipated duet with Miley Cyrus. The collaboration was unveiled yesterday thanks to several insiders who took to social media to spread the news.

Now, fan can hear the entire song. ‘II MOST WANTED’ is a romantic ode that incorporates plenty of cowboy imagery as they pair trade lines: “I’ll be your shotgun rider ’til the day I die / Smoke out the window, flyin’ down the 405 / I’ll be your backseat baby, drivin’ you crazy / Anytime you like (Woah)”.

Listen to the gorgeous ballad below:

Beyoncé unveiled her new album a month ago, surprise dropping two songs ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ and ’16 Carriages’ in February and announcing the record in an ad at the Super Bowl. It forms part of a trilogy, with 2022’s ‘Renaissance’ acting as its first part. No news has been given yet on the release of the third part.

‘Cowboy Carter’ also sees Beyoncé covering songs from Cyrus’ godmother Dolly Parton, who gave Beyoncé her blessing for the album. Beyoncé has since covered ‘Jolene’ on the record, rewriting the lyrics entirely to reference Jay-Z’s cheating scandal.

Beyoncé also covered Beatles classic ‘Blackbird’, which she renamed as ‘Blackbiird’.

Upon announcement of her new album, Beyoncé received backlash from artists such Azealia Banks, who described her new music as “white woman cosplay” and adding that she is “setting herself up to be ridiculed”.

Beyoncé went on to address some of the backlash on Instagram, writing: “This album has been over five years in the making. It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed…and it was very clear that I wasn’t. But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive.”

Azealia has since gone on to say she “personally would have jumped out of seat for a KT Tunstall” feature on ‘Cowboy Carter’.

In other news, the release of ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ has made Beyoncé the first Black woman to top the Country charts. Beyoncé has also become the first woman to top both the Hot Country Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hip Songs charts since they began in 1958.