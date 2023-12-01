Listen to Beyoncé’s surprise new rap song ‘My House’

Beyoncé has shared a surprise new song called ‘My House’ – you can listen to it below.

The single soundtracks the closing credits to the singer’s Renaissance concert film, which had its London premiere last night (November 30) ahead of its global release today (December 1).

Co-written and co-produced by Beyoncé alongside The-Dream, the fierce ‘My House’ marks the star’s first material since her seventh studio album ‘Renaissance’ (2022). The song is driven by triumphant horns and contains a chanted vocal refrain.

In the opening verse, Bey raps: “Me and my thug bae gon’ slide tonight (Slide tonight)/ Call the paparazzi, ain’t got clips to hide tonight (Boom, pow)/ Cash out this plane jet, call Lorraine (Swipe)/ Then take me to Tiffany, I want forty-four karats on my fangs (Bling, ah)/ I want pink diamonds on my belly chain and my nipple rings (Grrah).”

Later, the singer mentions “Renaissance, the revolution“, suggesting that ‘My House’ is a leftover cut from the ‘Renaissance’ album sessions.

Listen here:

Written, directed and produced by Beyoncé, Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé charts the development and execution of the huge ‘Renaissance World Tour’.

An official synopsis reads: “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé accentuates the journey of ‘Renaissance World Tour’, from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri. It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft.

“Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance World Tour’ created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy, for more than 2.7 million fans.”

Taylor Swift attended the premiere of the film in London last night after Beyoncé made an appearance at Swift’s The Eras Tour movie premiere in Los Angeles back in October.

According to Forbes, both Beyoncé and Swift’s tours have emerged as the highest-grossing concert tours of 2023.