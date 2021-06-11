Listen to Biffy Clyro’s mechanised new remix of Steven Wilson’s ‘Personal Shopper’

Biffy Clyro have shared a remix of Steven Wilson‘s electronic anthem ‘Personal Shopper’ – you can listen to it below.

The original version, which includes a spoken word piece from Elton John, appears on Wilson’s recent album ‘The Future Bites’, which arrived earlier this year via Caroline International.

Now, Wilson has shared a remix of the futuristic, drum and bass-propelled cut, reworked by Scottish rockers Biffy Clyro. Turning up the volume on the OG version, the band add multiple searing guitar lines, a hammering new rhythm track and a stunning ambient breakdown before transporting John’s vocals into a cyclone of computerised noise.

‘Personal Shopper’ has already been chosen by numerous artists as the ‘The Future Bites’ track they wanted to remix and it’s been fantastic to hear all the different interpretations,” Wilson said in a statement.

“Now Biffy Clyro have come with perhaps the most radical reinvention of the song by taking the mainly electronic track and reimagining it as a huge guitar anthem, which just blew me away. Perhaps one for those that missed hearing the guitars in my recent music.”

Listen to Biffy’s remix of ‘Personal Shopper’ below:

In addition to working on two new albums scheduled to be released in 2022 and 2023, Wilson is also currently finishing writing his first book, due for publication by Little Brown later this year.

As for Biffy Clyro, the band announced earlier this month that they’ll be playing a huge Cardiff show set to take place in September.

The Scottish trio, who released their most recent album ‘A Celebration Of Endings’ back in August, will be taking over Cardiff Bay’s Alexandra Head on September 16, with support coming from Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes.

It comes after the band rescheduled their upcoming ‘Fingers Crossed’ UK tour following the UK government’s recent announcement of its ‘roadmap’ out of coronavirus lockdown.

The gigs, which were set to take place in a number of venues that the trio haven’t played “in over 10 years”, have now moved the gigs to October and November 2021, with the live dates set to kick off in Liverpool on October 29 and end on November 4 in Bristol.

Meanwhile, Biffy Clyro recently revealed to NME that they have finished work on their “amazing” new album “literally last week” – and that fans can expect it “hopefully out in October”. See the interview in the video above.