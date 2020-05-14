Listen to Biffy Clyro’s rip-roaring new single ‘Tiny Indoor Fireworks’

Biffy Clyro have shared their brand new single, ‘Tiny Indoor Fireworks’ – listen to it below.

Having announced their new album ‘A Celebration Of Endings’ earlier this year after sharing launch single ‘Instant History‘, Biffy have now delivered another taster of what to expect from the upcoming eighth studio LP.

Released today (May 14), ‘Tiny Indoor Fireworks’ is a rip-roaring anthem that comes as the band prepare to play Radio 1’s virtual Big Weekend UK 2020, which runs from May 22–24.

“I fire it up then blow it out/ I build it up then tear it down/ Summit the ocean, scale the lake/ And I’ll pray for the better days,” frontmsn Simon Neil sings on the new song’s hook.

Listen to ‘Tiny Indoor Fireworks’ below:

The band’s latest single follows the release of ‘End Of’. A departure from the electronica-tinged ‘Instant History’, NME described ‘End Of’ as a rush of Biffy’s famed madcap breakneck math-rock.

‘A Celebration Of Endings’ will arrive on August 14 – you can pre-order it here.

Meanwhile, Biffy Clyro have added some new items to their ‘Mon The NHS’ merchandise range, which raises money for NHS staff and volunteers caring for coronavirus patients.

The band recently announced a limited edition merchandise collection which donates 100% of its proceeds to NHS Charities Together, which helps those working on the frontline throughout the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.