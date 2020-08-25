Listen to Big Sean’s new single ‘Deep Reverence’, featuring Nipsey Hussle

Big Sean has shared new single ‘Deep Reverence’, including a posthumous feature from Nipsey Hussle.

“Fuck rap, I’m a street legend/ Block love me with a deep reverence/ I was birthed in a C-section/ Hella cops and police presence,” spits Hussle on the song’s opening bars. Listen below:

‘Deep Reverence’ will appear on the Detroit-raised Big Sean’s new album ‘Detroit 2’, which now has a release date after being originally announced back in March. The album – a sequel to 2012’s ‘Detroit’ – is set to arrive on September 4.

‘Deep Reverence’ sees Sean address his rumoured conflict with Kendrick Lamar – with whom he collaborated on 2013 single ‘Control’ – saying that Nipsey’s death last year prompted him to reach out.

“After what happened to Nipsey, I reached out to Kendrick/ It wasn’t even no real issues there to begin with/ Lack of communication and wrong information,” Sean raps on the track.

Back in February, Big Sean discussed and appeared to downplay the apparent beef while being interviewed on Joe Budden’s Pull Up series.

“One of the people that, especially after Nipsey died was important for me to connect with was Kendrick,” he told Budden. “Me and Kendrick got a history of songs… When this whole Big Sean, Kendrick beef was going on, it was something I wish I would have spoken up about because there was nothing.”

Last year, Big Sean released a string of singles in the lead-up to announcing ‘Detroit 2’, including ‘Overtime’, ‘Single Again’ and the ASAP Ferg-featuring ‘Bezerk’.

The rapper’s last studio album was ‘I Decided’ back in 2017, the same year he released his collaborative ‘Double or Nothing’ project with Metro Boomin.

Hussle died in March 2019 after being fatally shot last year outside his Marathon clothing store on Crenshaw Boulevard in Los Angeles. A documentary based on the late rapper, directed by Ava DuVernay, is set to come to Netflix.

Earlier this month, Snoop Dogg paid tribute to Hussle with his song ‘Nipsey Blue’, which arrived the day before what would have been the rapper’s 35th birthday