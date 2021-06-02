Listen to Big Zuu’s emotive new single, ‘The Advert (My Family)’

Big Zuu has released a new single today (June 2) – listen to ‘The Advert (My Family)’ below.

Unveiling the song on social media, Big Zuu wrote: “Created by me, my brothers, sisters and Mum.

“Young black boy from the council flat story that evolved into different avenues in entertainment being delivered by My Family. Proud of us and everything we are doing.”

You can listen to the song here:

Back in March, Big Zuu shared a new single, ‘Variation’ – a collaboration with grime legend D Double E.

Produced by Joker and Sir Spyro, the single arrived with a music video showing the pair riding bikes around London.

In a statement discussing the track, Zuu said back in March: “I’m gassed to be releasing a tune with D Double E. He’s a legend in the game and doing a tune with him has always been an ambition of mine.

“I think ‘Variation’ will be loved by all the core grime heads but also fans of other genres can enjoy it because of how catchy the chorus is. I’m so excited for everyone to hear it!”

D Double E – real name Darren Dixon – has been busy with collaborations lately. In November last year, he reunited with Skepta in the video for ‘DON’, after the two artists previously joined forces in 2016 with the track ‘Ladies Hit Squad’.

Meanwhile, Big Zuu also has a cookbook on the way, with Big Zuu’s Big Eats set to be released tomorrow on June 3 – you can pre-order it here now.