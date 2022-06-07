Listen to Billie Eilish perform new song ‘TV’ at Manchester gig

Billie Eilish performed a new song at her show in Manchester tonight (June 7). Watch a clip from the performance below.

The performance, which took place at AO Arena, marked Eilish’s first gig in England since she performed at Reading in 2019.

“We haven’t played a new song live before it’s out since 2017 or 2018,” Eilish said before sharing the track called ‘TV’. “This is one we just wrote, and we just wanted to play for you.”

Advertisement

A fans shared video from the show featuring the melodic, slow building track she performed acoustically with her brother Finneas.

BILLIES NEW SONG TV Posted by Elisha Taylor on Tuesday, June 7, 2022

In the melancholy track, she sings, “What’s the point of anything / All of my friends are missing again” over Finneas slowly strumming guitar, at some points, he joins in with his sister, singing in unison.

Last month, Eilish announced details of Overheated, a multi-day climate-focused event that is set to take place at The O2 in London this month.

The six-day event will take place on June 10-12, 16 and 25-26 to coincide with the UK and European leg of the singer’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ world tour. Billie is set to perform in London, Birmingham, and Glasgow later this month (you can find any remaining tickets to the tour here).

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the pop star recently opened up about her “exhausting” experience with Tourettes in an interview. Eilish spoke to David Letterman as part of his My Next Guest Needs No Introduction series on Netflix.

“What’s funny is so many people have it that you would never know,” she said, explaining that she knew several artists who also have Tourette’s Syndrome.

When Letterman asked if talking about the condition made it worse, Eilish replied: “Not at all.”

“I really love answering questions about it, because it’s very very interesting. And I am incredibly confused by it. I don’t get it.”

Billie went on to say she had “small” tics when she was a child. “For me, they’re very exhausting” but went on to say that she had “made friends with it now”.

Eilish is also set to headline Glastonbury this month at Worthy Farm.