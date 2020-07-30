Listen to Billie Eilish’s stunning new single ‘My Future’

After days of teasing, Billie Eilish has finally unleashed her new single, ‘My Future’.

The single begins as solemn and almost entirely A Capella, before it erupts in Kaytranada-style percussion as she sings, “I’m in love but not with anybody here/I’ll see you in a couple years.”

She also shared the music video for the song, which is a gorgeous animated affair directed by Andrew Onorato. The video sees Eilish wander through a forest in the rain, before trees engulf her and lift her up to the sky.

In an email to fans, Eilish revealed that the song was written just after the coronavirus pandemic but the United States into quarantine.

“it’s a song that’s really really personal and special to me. when we wrote this song, it was exactly where my head was at – hopeful, excited and a craaaazy amount of self-reflection and self-growth,” she wrote.

“but recently it has also taken on a lot of new meaning in the context of what’s happening in the world now. i hope you can all find meaning in it for yourselves.”

The song is Eilish’s first since she released ‘No Time To Die’, the theme song of the forthcoming James Bond film of the same name.

While it remains unclear whether the song will feature on Eilish’s follow-up album to her groundbreaking debut ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ – NME’s album of 2019 – Eilish’s brother and collaborator Finneas has revealed that work has begun on it.

“We’ve started working on the new album, and I think the best thing we can do is stay out of our own way. The first album was pretty pure in its intention,” he told Vulture.

“Our only target was to make an album that we liked, to play live. I think that’s all we’re gonna do for the second. All the other things are side effects. You can’t aim for those.”

Last year, Eilish told NME that she finds it hard that people are listening to ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ now.

“I think the only time that it maybe was a little difficult is right now,” she said.

“I’ve got to a place where the people listening to me aren’t just my fans – there’s the other side of people who just know who I am.”