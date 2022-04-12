Listen to Billy Nomates emotive new track ‘Blue Bones’

Billy Nomates aka Tor Maries has today (April 12) shared an emotive new single – listen to ‘Blue Bones’ below.

The track comes accompanied by a new video that is directed by Tia Salisbury and features comedian Spencer Jones. It’s described as “a humorous yet emotional video about coming to the end of a relationship.”

Speaking about the new track, Maries said it’s related to her experience of suffering from depression.

Maries explained: “Like everything I write, after I’ve written it I spend the following months unravelling what it’s about.

“I think ‘Blue Bones’ is a candid conversation with my own depression. A part of me I have to talk to.”

You can listen to the new track below:

Mariees will also be touring the UK this winter – check out the full list of dates below and buy tickets here.

NOVEMBER

23 – The Bullingdon, Oxford

24 – Mash, Cambridge

26 – Arts Centre, Norwich

27 – Leadmill, Sheffield

28 – Sugarmill, Stoke

29 – Arts Centre, Liverpool

DECEMBER

1 – Trinity, Bristol

3 – Cornish Bank, Falmouth

Last week, it was announced that Maries will be performing alongside Portishead and IDLES at a special War Child concert in Bristol for Ukraine.

They will be joined by Katy J Pearson, Heavy Lungs and Wilderman for the HELP! gig at the city’s O2 Academy on Bank Holiday Monday on May 2.

Tickets will only be available through a £10 prize draw, which is available until April 25, when all winners will be chosen at random. Ticket details can be found here.

Reviewing her EP release ‘Emergency Telephone’ last year, NME said: “This EP could easily have been called Telephone Emergency. Its five tracks feature in their background a quietly incessant series of ring tones, dial tones, message ding tones and other associated sonic paraphernalia which, like a dripping tap, come together to invoke a sense of anxiety; a representation of a world where we are made to feel constantly in demand by someone or other.

“…Maries is already one of the most distinctive new voices in British music and where she chooses to go from here is anyone’s guess, but for now every choice she is making is working.”