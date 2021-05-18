Listen to Black Country, New Road’s alternate acoustic version of ‘Track X’

Black Country, New Road have shared an alternate acoustic version of their song ‘Track X’ – you can hear this take on the track below.

The original song recently featured on the band’s debut album ‘For The First Time’, which came out back in February.

Black Country, New Road have this afternoon (May 18) shared ‘Track X (The Guest)’, an alternate version of ‘Track X’.

The song was first performed solo by frontman Isaac Wood prior to the formation of Black Country, New Road, and features Wood’s vocals and his acoustic guitar. You can hear ‘Track X (The Guest)’ below.

“This version is where the lyrics for ‘Track X’ originally came from,” Wood explained in a statement. “It’s an old story, with some simple guitar playing and has the extra lyrics in the chorus.

“It’s “The Guest” version, written about two years ago in this format, and we thought it would make for a good accomplice to the album.”

Black Country, New Road will embark on a socially distanced UK tour next month before heading out on another headline UK and Ireland tour in November.

You can see Black Country, New Road’s UK and Ireland tour and festival dates for 2021 below, and find any remaining tickets here.

June

15 – Komedia, Bath (SOLD OUT)

16 – Gaiety Bar, Portsmouth (SOLD OUT)

17 – Komedia (2x sets), Brighton (SOLD OUT)

18 – The Castle & Falcon (2x sets), Birmingham (SOLD OUT)

20 – Future Yard (2x sets), Liverpool (SOLD OUT)

21 – Gosforth Civic Theatre, Newcastle (SOLD OUT)

23 – Abbeydale Picturehouse, Sheffield (SOLD OUT)

25 – YES (2x sets), Manchester (SOLD OUT)

26 – Brudenell Social Club (2x sets), Leeds (SOLD OUT)

27 – Islington Assembly Hall, London (SOLD OUT)

28 – Islington Assembly Hall, London (SOLD OUT)

29 – Islington Assembly Hall, London (SOLD OUT)

August

19-22 – We Out Here, Cambridgeshire

September

2-5 – End Of The Road, London

3 – Wide Awake, London

14 – Electric Ballroom, London (SOLD OUT)

November

29 – Chalk, Brighton

30 – Junction 1, Cambridge

December

1 – 1865, Southampton

3 – Arts Club, Liverpool

4 – Irish Centre, Leeds (SOLD OUT)

6 – O2 Ritz Manchester, Manchester

7 – Newcastle University Student Union, Newcastle Upon Tyne

8 – SWG3, Glasgow

9 – The Mill, Birmingham

10 – The Waterfront, Norwich

12 – SWX, Bristol

13 – Y Plas, Cardiff

15 – Whelan’s, Dublin (SOLD OUT)