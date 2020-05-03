Listen to Black Midi perform one-act play ‘The Beggar and the King’

Experimental London rockers Black Midi have shared a performance of themselves reading ‘The Beggar and the King’, a one-act play by Winthrop Parkhurst published in The Atlantic Book of Modern Plays in the early twentieth century.

For the next 20 minutes on ch1, London math rock heroes @bmblackmidi perform a reading of "The Beggar and the King", a one-act play by Winthrop Parkhurst. You read that correctly: https://t.co/OqHFPMgaVp pic.twitter.com/QodxuVK6yU — NTS Radio (@NTSlive) May 2, 2020

The math-rock quartet recited the short play as part of Remote Utopias, a 24-hour livestream “radio takeover” broadcast by NTS yesterday (May 2).

Listen to Black Midi perform ‘The Beggar and the King’ below:

In addition to the band, the Remote Utopias lineup also included performances by the likes of Tame Impala, Erykah Badu, Jorja Smith, Four Tet, JPEGMAFIA and more.

The livestream raised funds for The Global Foodbanking Network, a charity providing food to those in need around the globe.

Earlier this week, Black Midi contributed to a compilation of live tracks recorded at The Windmill in Brixton. ‘Live At The Windmill’ also included songs captured live at the venue from the likes of Goat Girl, Fontaines D.C., Kate Tempest and Shame. Half of proceeds from the sales of the compilation will go to the venue, with the other half donated to the Brixton Soup Kitchen.

Back in February, Black Midi shared a new single titled ‘Sweater’, their first new material since they released debut album ‘Schlagenheim’ in 2019.