Listen to Bleachers’ live cover of The Cars classic track ‘Drive’

Bleachers, the main project of Jack Antonoff, have shared a live cover The Cars classic 1984 single ‘Drive’.

The cut is part of the band’s Spotify ‘Live At Electric Lady’ EP, which was released today (November 5). You can listen to it below.

The session also features live renditions of tracks from their recent album ‘Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night’ along with guest appearances from Bruce Springsteen and St. Vincent.

The former appears on ‘Chinatown’ while the latter features on ‘What’d I Do With All This Faith?’.

Bleachers previously shared a video of them performing ‘What’d I Do With All This Faith?’ with St. Vincent on the rooftop of Electric Lady Studios in New York back in August.

They also shared a video version of them performing ‘Chinatown’ with The Boss last December.

Antonoff recently enforced a vaccine policy on Bleachers’ US tour. Venues required attendees to be fully vaccinated or provide a negative COVID-19 test. “We’re not messing around,” Antonoff had tweeted. “Every show will be as safe as possible without any weirdo bullshit.”

They are due to perform at Harrisburg University in Pennsylvania tomorrow (November 6).

St. Vincent meanwhile is set to embark on a tour in the UK and Europe in June 2022. “We’ve been cooped up for nearly two years and we need an exorcism,” she told NME. “I need to truly leave it all on the stage. Emotionally, we’re not even sure how much we have inside of us. It’s been a while!”