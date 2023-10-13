NewsMusic News

Listen to Blink-182’s romantic new single ‘Fell In Love’

It's the latest preview of the trio's upcoming album 'One More Time…'

By Tom Skinner
Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge performing live on stage with Blink-182
Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge perform live on stage with Blink-182. CREDIT: Getty

Blink-182 have shared another new single – listen to ‘Fell In Love’ below.

The romantic and energetic song finds a Mark Hoppus reflecting on the “lonely” nights he experienced before meeting his partner, and how the pair were destined to cross paths “at a party”.

Do you remember the night when you came over?/ Playing songs, laying over my shoulder/ We made out ’til the sun came up/ Do you remember the time, remember the time we fell in love?” he sings in the chorus.

Arriving today (October 13), the track is accompanied by an official lyric video – you can watch it here:

‘Fell In Love’ is the fourth single to be taken from Blink-182’s highly-anticipated new album ‘One More Time…’, which is due to arrive next Friday (October 20) via Colombia (pre-order here). Fans have already heard ‘Edging’, ‘More Than You Know’ and the record’s title track.

The LP will mark the first time the classic Blink line-up – comprising Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker – have released a new full-length project together since 2011’s Neighborhoods’.

DeLonge quit the band in 2015 to focus on extraterrestrial research and his other group, Angels & Airwaves. During that time, Hoppus and Barker released 2016’s ‘California’ and 2019’s ‘Nine’ with guitarist Matt Skiba of Alkaline Trio.

Blink-182 are currently out on a UK arena tour, and played two shows at The O2 in London this week. In a four-star review of the first gig, NME praised the trio’s “tight, endlessly fun comeback offering a well-needed moment of respite in a rather gloomy climate”.

You can see Blink-182’s remaining 2023 UK tour dates below, and find tickets here.

OCTOBER
14 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham
15 – AO Arena, Manchester
16 – AO Arena, Manchester

