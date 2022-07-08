Listen to Blossoms cover Harry Styles’ global smash ‘As It Was’

Blossoms have covered Harry Styles‘ hit song ‘As It Was‘.

The Stockport band are the latest act to take part in Apple Music’s Home Session series, performing a new version of their track ‘The Sulking Poet‘ alongside the Styles rendition.

On their cover choice, Blossoms’ Tom Ogden said: “A lot of people messaged us when it first came out, saying it sounded like something we’d write. I checked it out and kind of understood what they meant with the synths and the riff. It’s a great track.

Advertisement

“We’ve always been big fans of straight-up covers which sound pretty similar to the original, I think we thrive off seeing how closely we can recreate the sounds. We had a lot of ’80s synths in our studio which sound like they could have been on the actual record, so it was fun going through the sounds to find the best match.”

And addressing the new version of ‘The Sulking Poet’, Ogden added: “We wanted to do a stripped back acoustic version of ‘The Sulking Poet’ for a while so this was the perfect opportunity. We’ve recently built a bit of a studio/rehearsal space in our unit, so it was nice to give it a bit of a test run.

“The last couple of years have just made us all a lot more grateful to do what we do for a living. After it was taken away from us, it made us sit back and take stock and reflect on our achievements and actually how great it has been being in this band.”

Apple Music’s Home Session series started during the first COVID lockdown in early 2020. Previous participating artists include Wet Leg, Romy, Sigrid, Griff, Mabel, Holly Humberstone, Craig David, FLO, Slowthai and many others.

You can listen to Blossoms’ session tracks below or listen at this link.

Advertisement

In other news, Mel C joined Blossoms on stage at Glastonbury Festival last month to cover the Spice Girls‘ ‘Spice Up Your Life’.

Blossoms were playing The Other Stage when they were joined by the Spice Girl: “Since it’s technically the 50th anniversary, we thought we’d do something a little bit special,” Ogden said. “Do we have any Spice Girls fans in the house? OK would you please welcome to the stage Melanie C aka Sporty Spice.”

Watch their performance here.