Listen to Blossoms’ festive double A-side ‘Christmas Eve (Soul Purpose)’/’It’s Going To Be A Cold Winter’

Blossoms are getting ready for the festive season by releasing new double A-side, ‘Christmas Eve (Soul Purpose)’/’It’s Going To Be A Cold Winter’. Check out the two new songs below.

Having teased the release yesterday, looking ahead to the yuletide songs they wrote “on the hottest day of the year” back in summer, now the two new songs have arrived on streaming before coming out on a limited edition, 7-inch vinyl single on December 11.

Featuring their hometown’s Stockport Junior Voices Choir and with artwork by The Coral‘s James Skelly, ‘Christmas Eve (Soul Purpose)’ was produced by Skelly and Rich Turvey and recorded between Parr Street Studios, Liverpool and Hitsville Stockport – where the band themselves recorded and produced ‘It’s Going To Be A Cold Winter’.

Advertisement

This is the band’s first new material since releasing third album ‘Fooling Loving Spaces‘ earlier this year, and comes after they confirmed this week that they would be releasing a new documentary. Back To Stockport will look back at the band’s homecoming show at Stockport County FC’s Edgeley Park in June 2019, and arrive on Amazon Prime Video on November 8.

Over the summer, Blossoms confirmed they’d started work on their fourth record by sharing a series of studio shots online.

The band revealed ahead of their third LP’s release that they had already penned “most” of its follow-up. Frontman Tom Ogden said at the time that its first single was “pretty much done”, admitting that the band “[didn’t] want to wait too long before putting out ­something brand new”.